It’s hot out there, OMSK holds Beach Day to beat the heat

By Alex Murray Writer The first official day of summer may not be until June 21. But Oliver M. Smith-Kawenni:io got the summer season going early on Monday, June 8 as dozens of excited youngsters zoomed around the campus during their annual Beach Day celebration. It’s a tradition that’s been going for at least 10 years according to Vice Principal Wanda Davis and teacher Ms. Vokes, who organized the event this year. OMSK teachers and volunteers manned the various activity stations combining fun in the sun with literacy and outdoor activities. Students alternated periods of 20 minutes of play with reading sessions in the cool shade. Davis said Beach Day is a big hit with the students. “If you ask the students, it’s their favourite day of the year,” Davis…



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