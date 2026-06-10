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Indigenous Police Are “Part of the Solution” Against Organized Crime: Former Senior RCMP Investigator

June 10, 2026 59 views
Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour, received an award for Distinguished Service alongside his Deputy Chief Tim Bomberry,

By Alex Murray Writer When Garry Clement spoke at the 17th Annual First Nations Chiefs of Police Association Conference in Victoria, B.C. in May, he was confronted by two important truths. The first, is that Indigenous police services are an “increasingly” crucial component of Canada’s defense against transnational and organized crime. “Public safety in Canada depends on our ability to evolve faster than the threats we face,” Clement wrote in a recent op-ed piece. “Indigenous policing is not the weakest link in that effort. Increasingly, it is one of our greatest opportunities for building safer, stronger, and more resilient communities.” The conference, which ran May 19-21, transported Clement a quarter century into the past, as he’d spoken to the FNCPA 25 years previously in 2001. The former National Director for…

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