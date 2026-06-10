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First Degree Murder charge laid after OPP officer killed in the line of duty

June 10, 2026 4505 views

HEARST, ON – Charges have been laid in connection with the death of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer killed in the line of duty near Hearst. On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the James Bay OPP were attempting to stop a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation. During the attempted apprehension, an officer was struck by the vehicle. The officer, OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, was seriously injured and was later pronounced deceased. OPP members and a Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service member took the individual into custody. As a result of the investigation, Justin Veronneau, 18 years old of Hearst, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences: First degree murder, section 235(2) Assault police, section 270(1)(a) Flight from police, section 320.17 – two counts…

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