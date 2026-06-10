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‘We are not who we are because of cheques from Ottawa and Victoria’: Former President of Haida Nation talks conservation in Tofino

June 10, 2026 280 views

By Nora O’Malley Ha-Shilth-Sa Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tofino, B.C. – Miles Richardson, former president of the Council of the Haida Nation and champion of Aboriginal title and rights, was in unceded Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations territory on June 4 and 5 for a speaker series at Clayoquot Campus. Coincidentally, Richardson’s visit paralleled Premier David Eby’s visit with Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ, a modern treaty nation located across the harbour from Ucluelet in the community of Hitacu. Richardson served as president of the Council of Haida Nation from 1984 to 1996. During his 12-year tenure, he led the drafting of the Constitution of the Haida Nation and the development of the first comprehensive Haida Nation land and marine use plan, enacted under Haida law. Richardson also helped establish the Haida Watchmen program. “At that…

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