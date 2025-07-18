Carney’s meeting with First Nations on major projects leaves some chiefs frustrated

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was optimistic about finding consensus on the Liberals’ major projects law as he met with hundreds of First Nations chiefs on Thursday, but by mid-afternoon some leaders had walked out of the summit, decrying what they saw as an insufficient response to the concerns they’ve been raising for weeks. By the end of the meeting, some chiefs said they’re “cautiously optimistic,” while others remain worried about potential cuts to federal funding for Indigenous-facing departments they say will leave their communities worse off and in a weakened position to move projects forward. Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Cody Diabo told The Canadian Press he took the microphone to express his frustration before leaving the meeting prior to its scheduled end, saying…



