Carney to hold talks with Inuit leaders on major projects bill in N.W.T. next week

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Inuvik, N.W.T. on July 24 to continue talks with Indigenous groups on the government’s major projects bill. Carney will co-host the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee with Natan Obed, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president. The meeting will cover a range of issues according to the Prime Minister’s Office, including how the Building Canada Act can be implemented consistent with Inuit land claims agreements and in partnership with Inuit. The Building Canada Act gives the government the ability to fast track projects that are deemed to be in the national interest by sidestepping some review requirements under a host of federal laws. Carney hosted a meeting with hundreds of First Nations chiefs in Gatineau, Que. Thursday in the for the first of three meetings with Indigenous groups….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice