National News
Commemorating 1990 in solidarity

July 18, 2025 77 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door During the Siege of Kanehsatake in 1990, Ellen Katsi’tsakwas Gabriel would speak at night with the men on the front lines after wrapping up the day’s negotiations. One of the men, Richard Two-Axe – “Boltpin” – had a saying. You can break one arrow very easily, but if you take a bunch of arrows, you cannot break them. “That’s what solidarity is,” said Gabriel, speaking to more than 200 people assembled at Place du Canada in Tiohtià:ke on July 11 to mark the 35th anniversary of the Siege. The commemoration was not merely a remembrance, but a call to action that highlighted the pivotal importance of solidarity. “I really think that if we understand one another and have a relationship…

