National News
Expert group says the next six months are ‘crucial’ for major projects bill success

July 21, 2025 56 views

By David Baxter Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government should prioritize Indigenous engagement and declare “low-risk, high-impact” projects as being in the national interest within the next six months to validate the major projects bill, an Ottawa-based group of experts says in a new paper. The Expert Group on Canada-U.S. Relations at Carleton University released a white paper on the future of Canada’s energy sector Monday morning, the before Carney was set to meet with Canada’s premiers in Huntsville, Ont. Carney asked to join the premiers during their annual summer premiers gathering after President Donald Trump threatened Canada with 35 per cent tariffs starting Aug. 1. The Building Canada Act, also known as Bill C-5, is a central piece of the Carney government’s response to Trump’s tariffs. The legislation gives the…

