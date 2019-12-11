Local News
OMSK Mistletoe Market teaching Students Budgeting, Shopping

December 11, 2019 55 views
OMSK’s We Stand Club held a Mistletoe Market for Christmas Dec., 4 to 6th not only helping students with their Christmas shopping but learning math and business rules along the way.

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Mistletoe Market at Oliver M. Smith Kawenni:io provided students a chance to shop for their family while learning important lessons about how presents get under the tree Christmas morning. The market ran from December 4th to the 6th with all the students at the school getting a chance to pick out gifts for their family with money they’ve earned. Vice-Principal Wanda Davis told Turtle Island News that she got the idea from a teacher at another school who runs a holiday market and agreed to supply the items for OMSK to do their own. She said that it’s been a great learning experience for the students. “Students are doing chores at home to earn money to shop at our market. They shouldn’t be asking their…

