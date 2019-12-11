The monsters we create

If ever there was a reason to remove the Six Nations Electoral officer’s “anonymous Six Nations Election Appeals Committee” the arrogance shown in denying Alaina VanEvery’s election appeal is certainly grounds. VanEvery went through a very detailed and thoughtful appeal process outlining her concerns over the recent Six Nations Election process and potential conflicts of interest. Whether anyone agreed with her concerns or not the “anonymous” appeals committee had an obligation as a public office holder to respond in a respectful manner. They didn’t. One would think as protectors of democracy they would guide their behaviour and actions with the highest integrity and base that on merit without any discrimination or bias They certainly should not be flippant. Begging the question does this committee have Code of Conduct Rules? Rules…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice