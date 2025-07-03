Cooler conditions forecast for much of B.C., expected to aid in fire fight Slugline: Wildfires-BC

By Brieanna Charlebois British Columbia’s wildfire service says cool conditions and thunderstorms are in the forecast for much of the province as nearly 90 wildfires actively burn. Its latest situational report says thunderstorm activity is expected across the province, bringing a low to moderate chance of lightning provincewide. The BC Wildfire Service says nearly 75 per cent of the blazes burning in B.C. have been sparked by lightning. It says the Fort Nelson area in the northeast is getting the most rain, which will help reduce the intensity of the fires there. The service says north and central B.C. will see seasonal temperatures, and while there may be a slight drop in temperature in the south, hot and dry conditions are expected to linger. The forecast comes after an out-of-control…



