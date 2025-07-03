National News
ticker

Cooler conditions forecast for much of B.C., expected to aid in fire fight Slugline: Wildfires-BC

July 3, 2025 51 views

By Brieanna Charlebois British Columbia’s wildfire service says cool conditions and thunderstorms are in the forecast for much of the province as nearly 90 wildfires actively burn. Its latest situational report says thunderstorm activity is expected across the province, bringing a low to moderate chance of lightning provincewide. The BC Wildfire Service says nearly 75 per cent of the blazes burning in B.C. have been sparked by lightning. It says the Fort Nelson area in the northeast is getting the most rain, which will help reduce the intensity of the fires there. The service says north and central B.C. will see seasonal temperatures, and while there may be a slight drop in temperature in the south, hot and dry conditions are expected to linger. The forecast comes after an out-of-control…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations chiefs split on ‘nation-building’ law

July 3, 2025 16

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner Two First Nations chiefs on the…

Read more
Calgary Flames prospect Cullen Potter
National News

Calgary Flames prospect Cullen Potter brings mom’s hockey heritage with him

July 3, 2025 27

By Donna Spencer Some say he has his mother’s hands. Jenny Schmidgall-Potter was among the first…

Read more