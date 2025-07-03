Public comment period opens for Kahnawà:ke residency law

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Kahnawake Legislative Commission (KLC) has launched a five-week comment period to gather information from residents regarding Kahnawake’s Residency Law. The review period will last from June 23, until July 17, and will allow residents to share any thoughts or concerns they have with the legislation. Melanie Gilbert, General Manager of the Kahnawake Kanien’kehá:ka Registry Office, said the comment period is aimed at allowing the community to have a direct say in the criteria that defines who gets to live in Kahnawake. “We’re hoping that we’re going to get some feedback from the general population saying what the changes are that they would like to see,” Gilbert said. The information collected during this period will be used by KLC to amend portions…



