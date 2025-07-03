National News
Metal in water prompts testing for Six Nations residents

July 3, 2025 114 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Some Six Nations residents may be eligible for well water testing after elevated levels of strontium were found in local groundwater wells on the territory. In high concentrations, the metal can be of particular concern for infants, because it can replace calcium in developing bones. It can lead to a condition called rickets, which can include bone deformities, stunted growth and soft bones, according to a news release from Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR). The elevated levels aren’t connected to flooding the territory experienced on June 18, the release said. Indigenous Services Canada will be testing wells on the territory for strontium, along with nitrites, nitrates and manganese. High-risk groups — including those who are pregnant and breastfeeding,…

