Ottawa funding mental health services for Saskatchewan Indigenous youth

SASKATOON – The federal government is committing $2.5 million

over the next two years to support mental-health services and

suicide prevention programs for Indigenous youth in Saskatchewan.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Chief Bobby

Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations made the

announcement in Saskatoon.

A number of young people in several Indigenous communities in the

province have taken their own lives in recent months.

The Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation at Loon Lake, for one, has

raised concerns about what it has called “cluster suicides” _

three deaths over three weeks, including that of a 10-year-old girl.

While in Saskatchewan, Miller met with Makwa Chief Ronald

Mitsuing and members of the community, about 360 kilometres

northwest of Saskatoon.

Chief Louis Mercredi of the Fond du Lac First Nation says he is

tired of “Band-Aid” solutions and wants more long-term help.

“That $2.5 million that’s been announced, that’s not enough,”

the chief of the northern fly-in Dene community said Thursday. “We

should be getting more. The province should match this $2.5 million

as well.

“There should be no dollar figure on human lives.”

Another leader said her First Nation’s immediate concern is to

support families after a number of tough weeks.

Chief Margaret Bear of the Ochapowace First Nation in southern

Saskatchewan said her community has lost four young people to

suicide since Sept. 14.

“We are a community, a nation, who have lost … our warriors

and young men,” she said. “Today we are hurting.”

Indigenous Services Canada says it has provided more than $32

million this fiscal year for mental-health services and supports to

First Nations youth in Saskatchewan.

Warren Kaeding, the province’s minister responsible for rural and

remote health, said Saskatchewan has a number of initiatives to try

to address concerns over self-harm.

Government officials are continuing to work towards identifying

suicide issues and strategies, he added. (CJWW, The Canadian Press)

