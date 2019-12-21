Police

ROAD RAGE INCIDENT OVER PARKING SPOT RESULTS IN SEVERAL CHARGES

December 21, 2019 175 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, approximately 11:42 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated a road rage incident at a Queensway East, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

 

It was determined that two drivers engaged in a confrontation over a parking spot at a local business. As a result, one of the drivers fled from the area with the other driver following. Both vehicles then stopped on Ireland Road when one of the drivers exited their car and damaged the other vehicle and then fled from the area.

 

Investigators subsequently located the vehicle after it had collided with a parked vehicle and business at a Norfolk Street South address.

 

As a result, police have charged 24-year-old Jordie SMITH of Norfolk County, Ontario with the following offences:

 

·        Dangerous operation

·        Fail to stop after accident

·        Mischief- destroys or damages property

·        Use plate not authorized for vehicle

·        Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

·        Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

·        Fail to notify change of address

·        Race a motor vehicle

 

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

