POLICE EXECUTE CANNABIS ACT SEARCH WARRANT

On Tuesday, December 17th, 2019, Six Nations Police executed a search

warrant at #1061 Chiefswood Road on the Six Nations Territory. The search

warrant was executed on the Green Dreams dispensary business that was known

to be an illicit cannabis dispensary as well as a DVD store.

Police entered the building and located two adult males that were

identified as an employee and a customer, and then arrested.

Police searched and seized illicit cannabis evidence resulting in the

formal charges of:

Andrew Donald McAulay (34 years) of Ohsweken:

– Possess Cannabis unlawfully for the purpose of selling

– Distribute Illicit Cannabis

– Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution

Allan Scott Hill (54 years) of Ohsweken:

– Possess Cannabis unlawfully for the purpose of selling

– Distribute Illicit Cannabis

– Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution

Both males were released from custody with Promise to Appear court dates of

February 20th, 2020, at 44 Queen St. Brantford.

Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

