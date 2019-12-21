POLICE EXECUTE CANNABIS ACT SEARCH WARRANT

On Tuesday, December 17th, 2019, Six Nations Police executed a search
warrant at #1061 Chiefswood Road on the Six Nations Territory. The search
warrant was executed on the Green Dreams dispensary business that was known
to be an illicit cannabis dispensary as well as a DVD store.
Police entered the building and located two adult males that were
identified as an employee and a customer, and then arrested.
Police searched and seized illicit cannabis evidence resulting in the
formal charges of:
Andrew Donald McAulay (34 years) of Ohsweken:
– Possess Cannabis unlawfully for the purpose of selling
– Distribute Illicit Cannabis
– Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution
Allan Scott Hill (54 years) of Ohsweken:
– Possess Cannabis unlawfully for the purpose of selling
– Distribute Illicit Cannabis
– Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution
Both males were released from custody with Promise to Appear court dates of
February 20th, 2020, at 44 Queen St. Brantford.
Six Nations Police continue to investigate.