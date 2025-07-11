National News
Ottawa tells chiefs to submit questions before meeting with PM on major projects bill

July 11, 2025 111 views

By Alessia Passafiume Ottawa has asked First Nations chiefs to submit their questions in advance of their meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney next week to discuss his government’s controversial major projects bill. Bill C-5, the Building Canada Act, allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines by sidestepping existing laws. Carney promised to meet with First Nations after chiefs said their rights were not respected by the rush to push the bill through Parliament. The invitation to the July 17 meeting shared with The Canadian Press shows the government is giving chiefs until July 16 to submit questions they want answered, and says they will have the option to vote on which questions will be posed by their peers. The invitation…

