Evacuees arrive in Winnipeg as wildfires force thousands out, bring smoke advisories

July 11, 2025 104 views

By Steve Lambert Evacuees continued to arrive in Winnipeg by the busload Friday as a renewed round of wildfires put thousands out of their homes – some for a second time – while thick smoke shrouded much of Manitoba. More than 3,000 residents were being airlifted out of Garden Hill First Nation, 480 kilometres north of Winnipeg, ahead of out-of-control fires. Misty Harper said she left Garden Hill with her five children and husband Thursday morning. They spent up to nine hours at an airport before they got on a smaller plane to Winnipeg. “All the kids were getting tired and moody. Everybody was getting hungry, so it was really stressful,” she said about the journey to a Winnipeg recreation centre that is housing wildfire evacuees. She said Friday at…

