Ontario environment minister apologizes for ‘confusion’ over clean water bill letter

By Liam Casey Ontario’s environment minister has apologized to First Nation chiefs for any “confusion” his letter caused when he asked the federal government to not reintroduce a bill that would enshrine clean drinking water rights in law. But many First Nations are not accepting what they call a meaningless apology and still want Todd McCarthy fired. Anishinabek Nation Grand Chief Linda Debassige says McCarthy’s letter is insulting and the biggest issue is that he has not withdrawn his ask of the federal government. Last month, McCarthy and Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz wrote to federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin asking her to move away from legislation that they say would “delay project development and undermine competitiveness.” They singled out Bill C-61, legislation introduced in the last Parliament that sought…



