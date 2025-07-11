National News
ticker

Ontario environment minister apologizes for ‘confusion’ over clean water bill letter

July 11, 2025 101 views

By Liam Casey Ontario’s environment minister has apologized to First Nation chiefs for any “confusion” his letter caused when he asked the federal government to not reintroduce a bill that would enshrine clean drinking water rights in law. But many First Nations are not accepting what they call a meaningless apology and still want Todd McCarthy fired. Anishinabek Nation Grand Chief Linda Debassige says McCarthy’s letter is insulting and the biggest issue is that he has not withdrawn his ask of the federal government. Last month, McCarthy and Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz wrote to federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin asking her to move away from legislation that they say would “delay project development and undermine competitiveness.” They singled out Bill C-61, legislation introduced in the last Parliament that sought…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa tells chiefs to submit questions before meeting with PM on major projects bill

July 11, 2025 111

By Alessia Passafiume Ottawa has asked First Nations chiefs to submit their questions in advance of…

Read more
National News

Evacuees arrive in Winnipeg as wildfires force thousands out, bring smoke advisories

July 11, 2025 106

By Steve Lambert Evacuees continued to arrive in Winnipeg by the busload Friday as a renewed…

Read more