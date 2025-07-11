‘That is true reconciliation’: First Nation celebrates gift of land

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com BIIGTIGONG NISHNAABEG — Chief Duncan Michano says Saturday will be an emotional day. That’s the day the chief of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg is scheduled to meet Martha Mason, the representative of a southern Ontario family that is formally donating to the community 165 acres of land in the North Shore First Nation’s traditional territory, which has been owned by her and her relatives for over a century. Michano told Newswatch on Thursday this is what reconciliation looks like in action. “They did that out of the kindness of their hearts,” he said. “I love those people — I haven’t met (Martha) yet, but I’m probably going to cry when I meet her.” “That is true reconciliation.” The Mason family will be honoured on…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice