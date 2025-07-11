First Nations-owned housing project aims to have people moving in this fall

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com DRYDEN — A new four-dozen unit development will help with a housing shortage in the Dryden area, says the head of the organization behind the project. The 48-unit housing build on Duke Street in Dryden is nearing completion and Jacob Dockstator, the executive director of the Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord Economic Development Corporation, says they’re expecting occupancy to begin in October or November. “It’s going to be addressing the … housing shortages in Dryden,” Dockstator said. “And also looking to the future with the (Nuclear Waste Management Organization) coming to the region, there’s going to be a lot of growth, so we want to be able to realize on that as well.” The economic development corporation is jointly owned by four area…



