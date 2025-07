Montreal will not agree to stop dismantling homeless encampments, despite new report

By Maura Forrest The City of Montreal won’t promise to stop dismantling homeless encampments, in spite of a recommendation from a study it commissioned to find solutions to the growing problem of homelessness in the city. City officials on Thursday said taking down encampments is a “last resort” but at times it’s necessary to protect the safety of people in and around the sites. “The encampments are a bit like the tree that hides the forest,” said Robert Beaudry, the city’s executive committee member responsible for fighting homelessness, during a press conference at city hall. “What is the forest? … It’s the glaring lack of resources in Montreal, in Quebec, for people experiencing chronic homelessness.” His comments followed the publication of a new report that decries a lack of leadership…



