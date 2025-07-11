National News
Montreal will not agree to stop dismantling homeless encampments, despite new report

July 11, 2025 167 views

By Maura Forrest The City of Montreal won’t promise to stop dismantling homeless encampments, in spite of a recommendation from a study it commissioned to find solutions to the growing problem of homelessness in the city. City officials on Thursday said taking down encampments is a “last resort” but at times it’s necessary to protect the safety of people in and around the sites. “The encampments are a bit like the tree that hides the forest,” said Robert Beaudry, the city’s executive committee member responsible for fighting homelessness, during a press conference at city hall. “What is the forest? … It’s the glaring lack of resources in Montreal, in Quebec, for people experiencing chronic homelessness.” His comments followed the publication of a new report that decries a lack of leadership…

