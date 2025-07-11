National News
N.S. opposition call government out over withholding environmental racism report

July 11, 2025

By Lyndsay Armstrong Nova Scotia’s provincial opposition parties are criticizing the government for continuing to keep a year-old report on environmental racism out of the public eye. Their comments came after Becky Druhan, minister responsible for the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives, told reporters Thursday that government has requested a meeting with the environmental racism panel that created the report to “discuss with them before sharing any additional information.” The report was completed by an eight-member panel appointed in June 2023 to look at how racism affects a community’s natural environment in Nova Scotia. Environmental racism is a form of systemic racism where environmentally hazardous activities like landfills, trash incinerators, coal plants and toxic waste facilities are set up near Black and racialized communities or Indigenous territories. The report…

