Pride Toronto must return to its political roots, advocates say as sponsors leave

July 11, 2025 135 views

By Cassidy McMackon As a major funding shortfall looms over Pride Toronto, some prominent LGBTQ+ advocates say it’s high time to rethink the organization’s corporate partnerships and return to its political grassroots. Ahead of last month’s Pride parade, organizers sounded the alarm over Pride Toronto’s $900,000 shortfall after sponsors such as Google, Nissan, Home Depot and Clorox pulled their support. Pride Toronto executive director Kojo Modeste attributed the corporate withdrawals to backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States, though some of the companies said their decisions were made solely because of budgetary considerations. Although this year’s festivities went ahead as planned, Modeste warned that next year’s Pride festival may have to be scaled back. Fatima Amarshi, a former executive director of Pride Toronto, says this is…

