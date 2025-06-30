Brantford Police charge man with child pornography related offences

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 39-year-old city man is facing child pornography charges as a result of an investigation by the Brantford Police Service (BPS) Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) in February. BPS’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit raided a Brantford residence on March 31, 2025, after receiving tips through the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children and the R.C.M.P. Police seized multiple computers, cellphones, and electronic devices during the search. Detectives working in the ICE Unit found evidence of child pornography on the various devices. As a result of the investigation, on June 26, 2025, a Brantford man was arrested and held for a bail hearing. The accused is facing one charge of Accessing Child Pornography, and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography contrary to the Criminal Code. The Brantford…



