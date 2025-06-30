Alberta byelection called for Aug. 18, giving Poilievre path to House

By Sarah Ritchie Pierre Poilievre has chosen one of the safest possible places to make his return to the House of Commons — but the rural Alberta riding he’s hoping to win in an August byelection could also be dangerous territory for the Conservative leader. Damien Kurek resigned his seat in Battle River—Crowfoot earlier this month after winning more than 82 per cent support in the April 28 election. Prime Minister Mark Carney has set Aug. 18 as the date for the vote. While almost no one expects Poilievre to lose, the decision to run in this particular part of the country has some analysts scratching their heads. “It sounded like he was looking for some sort of cakewalk byelection where he could easily get in, but he may have…
