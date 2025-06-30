National News
Bill C-5 approval disappoints Indigenous leaders

June 30, 2025 182 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source NESKANTAGA — The way Neskantaga First Nation Chief Gary Quisess sees it, Bill C-5 proves Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is just another conservative government. “I think it’s the same, it’s not any different than (Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government),” Quisess said Friday, the day after Ottawa’s major projects bill became law. “I think the Carney government is the same as the PC government. That’s personally how I feel.” The federal bill, which gives Ottawa new powers to fast-track projects deemed “in the national interest,” passed without amendment in the Senate on Thursday, six days after passing in the House of Commons, and then swiftly received royal assent. It followed the passage of provincial Bill 5, a “Protect Ontario” act that…

