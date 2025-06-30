National News
ticker

Point Park returned to Northern Ontario First Nations after 27 year-long struggle

June 30, 2025 160 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet The smell of walleye and the sound of live music wafted through Point Park on Indigenous Peoples Day. Under the 30C sun, dozens of children ran between the beach and inflatable, bouncy castles. Susan Councillor took in the ruckus under a lone tree at the edge of the park. Across the mouth of Rainy River to her right, you could see International Falls, Minnesota. To her left, Couchiching First Nationwas visible on the southern shore of Rainy Lake. And behind her, the highway met the Town of Fort Frances. All of this action right in the middle felt to her like the good old days. “This is awesome. We haven’t had something like this anywhere, (a place) to sit and enjoy music…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta byelection called for Aug. 18, giving Poilievre path back to House of Commons

June 30, 2025 134

By Sarah Ritchie Pierre Poilievre has chosen one of the safest possible places to make his…

Read more
National News

Amid calls for separation, Alberta’s new referendum rules set to formally take effect

June 30, 2025 133

By Lisa Johnson As Canada prepares Tuesday to blow out 158 birthday candles, Alberta plans three…

Read more