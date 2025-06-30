‘It’s a privilege to live here’: What this Canada Day means for new citizens

By Vanessa Tiberio Samantha Sannella shed happy tears as she stood to sing the national anthem at her citizenship ceremony in early June, nearly three decades after she moved to Canada. She had sung “O Canada” countless times before, but this was the first time she’d done so as a Canadian. Originally from Houston, Texas, Sannella moved to Toronto 28 years ago for a job. For the longest time, she still considered herself a U.S. citizen, with a part of her thinking she might move back one day. But that changed last fall. “Because of the political climate down there, I decided finally after the last U.S. election that I was really Canadian in my heart and home is here with my boys,” Sannella said, referring to her Canadian-born children…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice