Alberta byelection called for Aug. 18, giving Poilievre path back to House of Commons

June 30, 2025 133 views

By Sarah Ritchie Pierre Poilievre has chosen one of the safest possible places to make his return to the House of Commons — but the rural Alberta riding he’s hoping to win in an August byelection could also be dangerous territory for the Conservative leader. Damien Kurek resigned his seat in Battle River—Crowfoot earlier this month after winning more than 82 per cent support in the April 28 election. Prime Minister Mark Carney has set Aug. 18 as the date for the byelection to choose Kurek’s replacement. In an emailed statement, Poilievre said it would be an “honour” to represent the riding and he plans to continue “fighting for oil and gas, low taxes, free enterprise, a strong defence and respect for the West.” “The farmers, energy workers and soldiers…

