First Nations’ initiative calls for action on $60b in projects to ‘drive growth, deliver on climate goals, support Indigenous leaders

June 30, 2025 202 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The First Nations Climate Initiative (FNCI) is calling for more flexibility in federal government actions to further its goals, and assist in developing more than $60 billion in projects to drive economic growth, deliver on climate goals and support Indigenous leadership. The FNCI is described as an Indigenous-led initiative committed to “fostering resilient communities through strategic climate action, alleviating First Nations’ poverty, restoring ecosystems in First Nations’ traditional territories and enabling Indigenous people to be leading actors in the decarbonized economy,” according to its website. The organization is led by several First Nations in northern B.C., including Halfway River First Nation in Wonowon. The others are Haisla Nation, the Metlakatla Nation and the Nisga’a Lisims Government. Alex…

