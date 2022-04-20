Local News
Six Nations Bread and Cheese is back for 2022

April 20, 2022 60 views

By Victoria Gray Writer This year’s Bread and Cheese Day will return in all its pre-pandemic glory, mostly. Katie Montour, Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) communications officer told councillors the event will stock masks and hand sanitizer for community members, but it will be up to each individual to decide what they want to do, s he told SNEC at its April 13 meeting. “We’re taking a harm reduction approach,” she said. “It’s up to individuals, if they feel safe or not (wear a mask). They’ll have to conduct their own personal risk assessment and choose to wear mask. It’s really up to the individual’s discretion.” This year’s festival will return to its normal date, on Victoria Day, which falls on May 23 at the Six Nations Sports and Memorial…

