Turtle Island News annual Earth Day tree give-away

April 20, 2022 36 views
THE TREES HAVE ARRIVED!!!!! Turtle Island News publisher Lynda Powless and St Williams Nursery’s Gerry Birnstiel, Shipping Manager show off the pines and white cedars that will be among the trees given away Earth Day, Friday April 22 at Turtle Island News from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t forget to drop by!

