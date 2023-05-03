AFN National Chief could be ousted after internal report findings

By Lynda Powless Editor The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) first female national chief may be on her way out. The AFN’s executive committee, in a report leaked late last week, is recommending her removal, at the next AFN Chiefs Assembly meeting in July, based on the findings of an independent human resources investigation into staff complaints. The investigation found National Chief RoseAnne Archibald had harrassed two of the five complainants contrary to the AFN’s violence, harrassment and discrimination policy. The leaked report also said Archibald breached the AFN’s code of conduct and ethics policy The leaked report shows that 10 AFN Regional Chiefs voted unanimously to remove Archibald based on the human resources investigation report into her conduct and at the same time “denounced” the National Chief for her…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice