Local News
ticker

Court documents question “Men’s Fire” credibility and interest

May 3, 2023 59 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Questions surrounding who is the (Six Nations) Men’s Fire group and who does it represent are portraying a loosely knit group of about 10 men being seen as targetting the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI). Questions over the Men’s Fire were raised in new documents filed by the HDI, May 1, 2023 in Ontario court questioning the validity of the “Men’s Fire” application to intervene in Six Nations Elected Council’s land claim case. The new documents were filed in response to “Men’s Fire” allegations against HDI and weave a picture of testimony based on “hearsay’ and disguising opinion as fact to characterize its allegations as fact. The new documents portray not a national group of men but a loosely knit group of possibly 10 men that an…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. reaches revenue sharing, land management deals with McLeod Lake Indian Band

May 3, 2023 25

VICTORIA-The chief of a northeast British Columbia First Nation says revenue-sharing and land-management agreements reached with…

Read more
National News

Case of bird flu confirmed in Norfolk

May 3, 2023 28

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND –  The community is being warned to avoid handling live or…

Read more