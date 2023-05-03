Local News
ticker

SNEC: government consultation meetings seen as support?

May 3, 2023 39 views

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is worried the federal and provincial governments are quietly interpreting attendance at meetings as support for downloading government services. SNEC councillor Nathan Wright said he worried the government would view attendance as support to transfer responsibility for emergency management to Indigenous communities. The issue surfaced during the April 25th council meeting when Elected Chief Mark Hill attempted to find a councillor to attend and participate in a multilateral table with Ontario First Nations leadership, the Province of Ontario and Indigenous Services Canada to discuss First Nations’ perspectives on emergency management in Ontario. But no councillors volunteered to attend. Councillor Nathan Wright said he was concerned about the nature of the meeting and if SNEC should even attend. He urged careful consideration. “Before we get to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. reaches revenue sharing, land management deals with McLeod Lake Indian Band

May 3, 2023 25

VICTORIA-The chief of a northeast British Columbia First Nation says revenue-sharing and land-management agreements reached with…

Read more
National News

Case of bird flu confirmed in Norfolk

May 3, 2023 28

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND –  The community is being warned to avoid handling live or…

Read more