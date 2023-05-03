SNEC: government consultation meetings seen as support?

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is worried the federal and provincial governments are quietly interpreting attendance at meetings as support for downloading government services. SNEC councillor Nathan Wright said he worried the government would view attendance as support to transfer responsibility for emergency management to Indigenous communities. The issue surfaced during the April 25th council meeting when Elected Chief Mark Hill attempted to find a councillor to attend and participate in a multilateral table with Ontario First Nations leadership, the Province of Ontario and Indigenous Services Canada to discuss First Nations’ perspectives on emergency management in Ontario. But no councillors volunteered to attend. Councillor Nathan Wright said he was concerned about the nature of the meeting and if SNEC should even attend. He urged careful consideration. “Before we get to…



