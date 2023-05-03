Local News
ticker

No studies on Indigenous Midwifery prompts research team

May 3, 2023 34 views

There are no studies regarding access to, or use of Indigenous Midwifery services despite available data, but the Association of Ontario Midwives wants to change that. Diane Simon, Mi’kmaw midwife, mother, activist and a researcher herself along with a team of Indigenous researchers want to change that. “It’s going to be a slow process, but it’s meaningful. I really feel like Aboriginal midwives if anybody else needs this we are in a good position to do that. If you don’t make changes, nothing is going to change. There’s so much healing that can come from it. We know pregnancy is such an opportune time to intervene to provide supports for families,” she said. Simon presented the study, “Exploring the economic costs of obstetric evacuation and the social-cultural benefits of Indigenous…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. reaches revenue sharing, land management deals with McLeod Lake Indian Band

May 3, 2023 28

VICTORIA-The chief of a northeast British Columbia First Nation says revenue-sharing and land-management agreements reached with…

Read more
National News

Case of bird flu confirmed in Norfolk

May 3, 2023 31

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND –  The community is being warned to avoid handling live or…

Read more