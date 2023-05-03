Local News
Committee still working out solution to palliative care

May 3, 2023

Six Nations isn’t giving up on homegrown palliative care. Councillor Hazel Johnson says she has continued to attend meetings with the Palliative Care Committee after an anonymous donor pulled their offer to fund 100 per cent of the cost of a building in February. Johnson told Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Liaison committee they’re still working and have reworked plans for the building. “As you know the funding person withdrew his offer so therefore, they are proceeding.. with a, not a log building,” Johnson said. Two years ago, a local donor offered to give land and fund the construction of a log building large enough to accommodate all of the committee’s needs in one building, including larger doors, family rooms, gardens and more. Instead the committee turned down the…

