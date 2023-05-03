Local News
Six Nations Bread and Cheese celebrations back to normal

May 3, 2023 91 views
Bread and Cheese to go back to pre-pandemic days. Line ups and fun! (2022 Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Bread and Cheese will return to its pre-pandemic celebrations. After three years of Bread and Cheese modifications to continue the time-honoured and much loved tradition to keep the community safe, with deliveries and drive-thrus, Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) announced a return to a full-blown community celebration at its General Finance meeting on May 1. “I’m happy to say, we never ever cancelled it. We had to modify it multiple years, with delivery to homes and drive-thus,” Elected Chief Mark Hill said. SNEC approved the allocation of just more than $72,000 for this year’s Bread and Cheese from the Ottawa Trust Fund and $6,400 for the Economic Development Trust. Originally, Wayne Staats, director of accounting allocated $78,000 toward the community event, and $3,200 to the Economic Development Trust, but reduced…

