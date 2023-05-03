Local News
ticker

PSAC strike hit Six Nations!

May 3, 2023 31 views
Six Nations PSAC members picket Friday, waiting for the federal government to come back to the table.

For first time in 20 years, Six Nations teachers, PSAC members hit the pavement seeking a new deal! The strike ended early Monday morning. Teachers are now back in school! We bring the strike action in a Photo Essay by Jim C. Powless….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. reaches revenue sharing, land management deals with McLeod Lake Indian Band

May 3, 2023 25

VICTORIA-The chief of a northeast British Columbia First Nation says revenue-sharing and land-management agreements reached with…

Read more
National News

Case of bird flu confirmed in Norfolk

May 3, 2023 28

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND –  The community is being warned to avoid handling live or…

Read more