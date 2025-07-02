Eskasoni Powwow draws crowds from near and far

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post With a powerful message to all First Nation’s people who attended the 34th annual Eskasoni Powwow Saturday afternoon, announcer Donnie Speidel opened the event by telling the people: “We are the answer to our grandmother’s prayers.” Eskasoni First Nation Chief Leroy Denny welcomed people who had come from near and far. He told everyone that they were welcome and mentioned many of the places the Mi’kmaq dancers had travelled from. Traditional grass dancers opened Saturday afternoon’s 34th annual Eskasoni Powwow over the weekend. The grass dancer’s role is to prepare the ground for the grand entry of leaders and dancers at Indigenous celebrations. The movements of the dancers are graceful and strong, imitating swaying, long grasses found in the prairies…



