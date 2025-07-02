National News
ticker

Funding Cuts Are Shutting Down This Successful Indigenous Midwifery Service

July 2, 2025 87 views

By Michelle Gamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee An Indigenous-led midwifery service on southern Vancouver Island that reduced child apprehensions says it has had to close due to a lack of provincial funding. Last week, the co-founders of the South Island Indigenous Midwifery Service held a rally at the B.C. legislature calling on the government to fund their program. Between 75 and 100 people attended the rally, which was an “amazing turnout,” said Nathalie Pambrun, co-founder of the midwifery service and a Franco-Manitoban Métis registered midwife. “The community really showed up for us.” This closure affects the lək̓ʷəŋən (Lekwungen) peoples, on whose traditional, unceded territory Victoria is built, urban Indigenous communities on the South Island and Indigenous people flown to Victoria during their third trimester, Pambrun said. She added…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fire again threatens Lytton, B.C., one of hundreds of blazes across Canada

July 2, 2025 102

By Brenna Owen This week marks the four-year anniversary of a deadly wildfire that destroyed the…

Read more
National News

Sign at Ontario’s popular Sauble Beach changed to reflect First Nation land ownership

July 2, 2025 80

By Vanessa Tiberio A landmark sign at a popular Ontario beach was changed just before Canada…

Read more