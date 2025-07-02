Sign at Ontario’s popular Sauble Beach changed to reflect First Nation land ownership

By Vanessa Tiberio A landmark sign at a popular Ontario beach was changed just before Canada Day to reflect a First Nation’s ownership of the land. The red sign on the shore of Lake Huron in South Bruce Peninsula that previously read “Welcome to Sauble Beach” now reads “Welcome to Saugeen Beach.” Saugeen First Nation band councillor Sonya Roote says the name change was a “long time coming,” and follows a 2023 court ruling that a two-kilometre stretch of Sauble Beach belongs to the community. The court found that the stretch of land had been improperly surveyed 170 years ago and returned its ownership to Saugeen First Nation. Roote says the new sign at the popular tourist destination is temporary and community consultations will take place for a more permanent…



