National News
ticker

Sign at Ontario’s popular Sauble Beach changed to reflect First Nation land ownership

July 2, 2025 80 views

By Vanessa Tiberio A landmark sign at a popular Ontario beach was changed just before Canada Day to reflect a First Nation’s ownership of the land. The red sign on the shore of Lake Huron in South Bruce Peninsula that previously read “Welcome to Sauble Beach” now reads “Welcome to Saugeen Beach.” Saugeen First Nation band councillor Sonya Roote says the name change was a “long time coming,” and follows a 2023 court ruling that a two-kilometre stretch of Sauble Beach belongs to the community. The court found that the stretch of land had been improperly surveyed 170 years ago and returned its ownership to Saugeen First Nation. Roote says the new sign at the popular tourist destination is temporary and community consultations will take place for a more permanent…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fire again threatens Lytton, B.C., one of hundreds of blazes across Canada

July 2, 2025 102

By Brenna Owen This week marks the four-year anniversary of a deadly wildfire that destroyed the…

Read more
National News

Funding Cuts Are Shutting Down This Successful Indigenous Midwifery Service

July 2, 2025 88

By Michelle Gamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee An Indigenous-led midwifery service on southern Vancouver…

Read more