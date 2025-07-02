National News
Fire again threatens Lytton, B.C., one of hundreds of blazes across Canada

July 2, 2025

By Brenna Owen This week marks the four-year anniversary of a deadly wildfire that destroyed the British Columbia village of Lytton and the community is again under threat, with a fire burning out of control north of the community setting off evacuation orders and alerts. The Izman Creek fire saw the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issue an evacuation order for three properties and an evacuation alert for nine addresses along Highway 12 around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze discovered Tuesday had grown rapidly to about 25 hectares in size, closing the highway in both directions for about 60 kilometres as ground and air firefighting crews respond. The fire is among about 470 fires burning across Canada, including more than 80 in British Columbia. Alexandria Jones…

