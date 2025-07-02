National News
Public utility insists it hasn’t blown it on wind energy deals

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner First Nations in New Brunswick hope to cash in on four big new wind projects, but just how much it will cost people paying the bills remains a secret. NB Power, the public utility that forged the deals announced in May, won’t disclose the terms of the deals. “We don’t comment on the specifics of power purchase agreements, as the details are commercially sensitive and subject to confidentiality provisions,” said NB Power spokeswoman Elizabeth Fraser in an email to Brunswick News. She insisted there was a safeguard: all of the agreements’ costs are subject to review by the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board, the province’s independent regulator that holds rate hearings every time NB Power wants to charge customers…

