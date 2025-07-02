National News
Lloyd Axworthy accuses Carney of taking ‘bootlicking’ approach to Trump

July 2, 2025 113 views

By Dylan Robertson Former Liberal foreign affairs minister Lloyd Axworthy is accusing Prime Minister Mark Carney of taking a “bootlicking” approach to U.S. President Donald Trump at the expense of Canadian values. “You have to be principled, you have to be tactical, you have to be pragmatic. But you also have to be tough and know what you stand for,” Axworthy said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “Flattery is always part of the game, but you can take it to the point where you actually become unctuous.” Axworthy spoke to The Canadian Press after issuing an online broadside last Sunday against the Carney government. Axworthy, whom prime minister Jean Chrétien appointed as foreign affairs minister from 1996 to 2000, oversaw the Ottawa Treaty that banned landmines in numerous…

