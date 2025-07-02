National News
Millions in ‘unfair’ legal fees part of a broader problem in First Nations law

July 2, 2025 134 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Legal fee agreements between a First Nation and its former law firm were unfair and, in some cases, unenforceable, a Saskatchewan judge concluded. Some legal experts say the issue is more common and causes more harm among First Nations than with the general population. The decision, released Tuesday, settles a 2021 dispute over millions of dollars in legal fees and penalties tied to historic claims against the federal government. “This was obviously a big win for Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation, but this is also a big win for First Nations generally,” said Edwin Ananas, chief of the nation, in a recent press release. In 1999, Calgary-based Maurice Law, which describes itself as “the first and largest Indigenous-owned national law…

