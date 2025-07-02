Twinn re-elected Swan River chief

By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Lee Twinn was re-elected chief of Swan River First Nation, on June 25. He beat out three other candidates: Gerald J. Giroux (former chief), Mark Giroux (Davis) (councillor on the previous council), and Darryel Sowan (Mr. D). Chief Twinn is joined on council by Dale Chalifoux, Ryan D. Davis (re-elected), and Richard Woodman. The new council is half returning and half new representatives. The last Swan River election was June 2022. Chief and all four councillors elected in 2022 ran in 2025, two for chief and two for council. In total in 2025, 473 ballots were cast, of which two were spoiled. Twinn received 176 votes. The runner up was former chief Gerald Giroux, with 112, followed by Darryel Sowan…



