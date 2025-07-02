National News
ticker

Twinn re-elected Swan River chief

July 2, 2025 117 views

  By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Lee Twinn was re-elected chief of Swan River First Nation, on June 25. He beat out three other candidates: Gerald J. Giroux (former chief), Mark Giroux (Davis) (councillor on the previous council), and Darryel Sowan (Mr. D). Chief Twinn is joined on council by Dale Chalifoux, Ryan D. Davis (re-elected), and Richard Woodman. The new council is half returning and half new representatives. The last Swan River election was June 2022. Chief and all four councillors elected in 2022 ran in 2025, two for chief and two for council. In total in 2025, 473 ballots were cast, of which two were spoiled. Twinn received 176 votes. The runner up was former chief Gerald Giroux, with 112, followed by Darryel Sowan…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fire again threatens Lytton, B.C., one of hundreds of blazes across Canada

July 2, 2025 102

By Brenna Owen This week marks the four-year anniversary of a deadly wildfire that destroyed the…

Read more
National News

Sign at Ontario’s popular Sauble Beach changed to reflect First Nation land ownership

July 2, 2025 81

By Vanessa Tiberio A landmark sign at a popular Ontario beach was changed just before Canada…

Read more