Special Investigation Unit notified after Brantford Police arrest armed man

BRANTFORD ONT- Brantford police have arrested a city man after receiving reports of a man brandishing a knife at people at a Henry Street gas station. Brantford Police Service (BPS) responded to the scene at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025 and after an “interaction with police” a 41-year-old Brantford man was arrested. Police said the suspect had refused to comply with police. The man was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and three counts of assault with a weapon. No physical injuries to the public or police occurred as a result of the incident. As a result of interaction with officers, the BPS have notified the province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate. As such, BPS will be unable to provide further…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice