Special Investigation Unit notified after Brantford Police arrest armed man

July 2, 2025 146 views

BRANTFORD ONT-  Brantford police have arrested a city man after receiving reports of a man brandishing a knife at people at a Henry Street gas station. Brantford Police Service (BPS)  responded to the scene at about 7 a.m.  Tuesday, July 1, 2025  and after an “interaction with police” a 41-year-old Brantford man was arrested. Police said the suspect had refused to comply with police. The man was charged with  possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and three counts of assault with a weapon. No physical injuries to the public or police occurred as a result of the incident. As a result of interaction with officers, the BPS have notified the province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate. As such, BPS will be unable to provide further…

