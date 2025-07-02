Special Investigation Unit notified after Brantford Police arrest armed man

BRANTFORD ONT- Brantford police have arrested a city man after receiving reports of a man brandishing a knife at people at a Henry Street gas station. Brantford Police Service (BPS) responded to the scene at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025 and after an “interaction with police” a 41-year-old Brantford man was arrested. Police said the suspect had refused to comply with police. The man was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and three counts of assault with a weapon. No physical injuries to the public or police occurred as a result of the incident. As a result of interaction with officers, the BPS have notified the province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate. As such, BPS will be unable to provide further…
