Brant OPP lay charges in intimate partner violence

BRANT, ON – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges as the result of report of an intimate partner dispute June 29, 2025. Brant OPP said a verbal dispute between intimate partners escalated to an assault and as a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old individual from Brantford has been charged with the following offences: Assault with a Weapon Assault Cause Bodily Harm – Choke, Suffocate or Strangle (Two Counts) Mischief The accused was released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford on July 24, 2025. The OPP takes all reports of intimate partner violence seriously. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or violence, help is available. Please contact the police, a trusted support agency,…



