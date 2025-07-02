National News
ticker

Brant OPP lay charges in intimate partner violence

July 2, 2025 102 views

BRANT, ON – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges as the result of report of an intimate  partner dispute June 29, 2025. Brant OPP  said a verbal dispute between intimate partners escalated to an assault and as a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old individual from Brantford has been charged with the following offences: Assault with a Weapon Assault Cause Bodily Harm – Choke, Suffocate or Strangle (Two Counts) Mischief The accused was released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford on July 24, 2025. The OPP takes all reports of intimate partner violence seriously. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or violence, help is available. Please contact the police, a trusted support agency,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fire again threatens Lytton, B.C., one of hundreds of blazes across Canada

July 2, 2025 101

By Brenna Owen This week marks the four-year anniversary of a deadly wildfire that destroyed the…

Read more
National News

Sign at Ontario’s popular Sauble Beach changed to reflect First Nation land ownership

July 2, 2025 80

By Vanessa Tiberio A landmark sign at a popular Ontario beach was changed just before Canada…

Read more